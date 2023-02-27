Richard Keys has insisted it is too soon to say that Javi Gracia can save Leeds United in the Premier League this season, despite his good start.

Gracia won his first match as Leeds boss at the weekend when the Whites edged out Southampton 1-0 at Elland Road.

The victory has moved Leeds outside the drop zone in the Premier League and sparked optimism amongst Whites fans that Gracia can keep them up.

However Keys, who feels it looks like Bournemouth and Southampton will be relegated, feels it is too soon to say Gracia can keep Leeds afloat, despite his winning start.

“Javi Garcia made a great start at Leeds – but it’s too soon to start talking about him as their saviour”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“It’s beginning to look like Saints and Bournemouth are going – so it’s one from the rest down there.”

On paper, Leeds have a tricky run-in to end the season, with games against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur making up their final four matches of the campaign.

Gracia will hope that by the time the fixtures roll around he has Leeds sitting comfortably outside the drop zone in the Premier League.