Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg insists that his team-mate Oliver Skipp has the mentality needed to fulfil his potential and keep improving.

The 22-year-old’s strike from 20 yards out helped Tottenham register an important 2-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League.

Hojberg, who played alongside Skipp in midfield, was pleased with the qualities that were on display from his team-mate on the day.

The Dane is not surprised though as he believes that Skipp has the right mentality, with a desire to put in the hard work to make the most of his potential.

He feels that Skipp can take pride in how he performed, but must make sure he remains focused.

“He’s a young man with a good mentality”, Hojberg was quoted as saying by football.london.

“He works hard, he commits to his potential and if you want to be something in this world I think the mental part and the hardworking part is the most important thing and he has that on top of his abilities.

“He should be pleased, he should also be proud but also it’s important for him to stay focused.”

Skipp has so far featured in ten Premier League games for Tottenham this season and he will be keen to kick on in the absence of Rodrigo Bentancur.