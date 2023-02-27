Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is of the view that young goalkeeper Jed Ward could be the first-choice for the Gas in the future as he has enormous potential.

Ward is currently on loan at National League South side Hungerford Town and after suffering from injury earlier in the season, is now their No.1 choice.

The sixth-division side are battling against relegation, but the Bristol Rovers’ loanee has helped them have a fighting chance of survival and is winning plaudits.

Barton thinks of Ward as someone who can take the mantle to be Bristol Rovers’ No.1 in the future, with the Gas boss feeling his development will determine the moment the shot-stopper is ready.

“He’s someone I see as a possibility for our number one going forward”, Barton was quoted as saying about Ward by Bristol Live.

“How soon that is will depend on his development, but I am also mindful of the way he plays the position and the way I want it played.

“The more time he spends with us, the closer and closer he becomes to being the ideal keeper for the way my teams play.”

The Bristol Rovers boss is looking forward to pre-season to determine how far along Ward has progressed and Barton thinks the shot-stopper has immense potential.

“Hopefully, pre-season is an opportunity for him to show what he’s about and we’ll take it from there, but I think he has got enormous potential and he’s certainly one for the future”, Barton added.

Ward already has four appearances for Bristol Rovers, including one in League One, under his belt and it remains to be seen if he adds any further next season.