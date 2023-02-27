Former Leeds United star Matthew Kilgallon is of the view that it might benefit Junior Firpo to play higher up the pitch.

Firpo has played all 90 minutes of Leeds’ last three league games and handed new manager Javi Gracia a winning start by scoring the only goal against Southampton last weekend.

Under Gracia, Firpo had more freedom to venture forward against Southampton and took his opportunity to hand Leeds the victory.

Killgallon thinks that playing higher up the pitch might suit Firpo’s game and he may have been instructed by Gracia to venture forward more.

The ex-Leeds star additionally feels that Gracia may have given Firpo the license to make overlapping runs when he sees a forward in front of him.

“It might suit him this way of playing”, Killgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds about Firpo playing higher up.

“Higher, I want you getting higher, I want you getting forward more.

“He might have the license, off you go soon as you see [Willy] Gnonto or whoever has it out there, [Jack] Harrison on the left, you get around him.”

Before his three-game current streak, Firpo had played only five times previously in the league this season and he will be hoping that with a crucial goal under his belt, he keeps getting opportunities.