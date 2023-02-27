Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has admitted that while he adores the FA Cup, what he does not appreciate is his team playing three games in the span of eight days.

After defeating Southampton last weekend, Leeds face a quick turnaround to take on Fulham in midweek prior to going up against Chelsea before the week is out.

Leeds are in a relegation battle and have to juggle that with the FA Cup, with a win against Fulham further bloating their schedule even if they advance into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Gracia, who has participated in a final, has professed his love for the FA Cup but stressed that he does not have much affection for it leading to his players having a tough schedule.

Regardless, the Leeds boss will do his utmost to motivate the players for the Fulham game as he thinks winning that could mean something very good for the team.

“I love this competition”, Gracia said in a press conference ahead of the Fulham game.

“My experience of it is good.

“It’s not good to play three games in eight days.

“But I have to motivate our players to play a good game and win it as it could be something very good for us.”

Leeds will be hoping that they can use the momentum built by the Southampton win to propel them forward in the two games this week.