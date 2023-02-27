New Leeds United manager Javi Gracia believes that the midfield duo of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie gave the Whites that much-needed balance against Southampton on Saturday.

Leeds managed to register their first win since early November when they beat bottom side Southampton 1-0 to move out of the relegation zone at the weekend.

While employing a 4-2-3-1 formation, Gracia fielded Adams and McKennie together in midfield in order to benefit both in attack as well as in defence.

The duo did not disappoint the 52-year-old, helping Leeds keep their first clean sheet in four league matches.

They also made contributions to the build-up play, providing assistance to the three in front of them, eventually leading to the goal that won the match.

Heaping praise on the partnership, Gracia said at a press conference: “We were strong, defending one player with two midfielders.

“They [McKennie and Adams] gave us the balance we needed in the middle, defending, creating and attacking as well.”

Leeds brought McKennie in on an initial loan deal from Juventus in the January transfer window and the midfielder already has significant experience playing alongside Adams, not least with the United States national team.