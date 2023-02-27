Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty is a contender to take over at Oxford United, but the U’s have yet to make any formal approach to the Black Cats for him, according to the Northern Echo.

Murty is in charge of Sunderland’s Under-21s and arrived at the club following a stint with Rangers, where he stepped in as the caretaker boss twice.

Despite his role at Sunderland, Murty is claimed to be keen to return to management and could well answer the call from Oxford United.

Oxford United sacked Karl Robinson recently after a run of form that has seen the club sit 17th in the League One table and only five points above the relegation zone.

The higher-ups at Oxford United have a list of candidates and Murty has made the shortlist, with the League One team hoping to make an appointment in quick speed.

However, Oxford United have made no approach to Sunderland yet.

If they do though, it is suggested that Sunderland would not be of a mind to block Murty’s departure if he wants to take the Oxford United post.

Sunderland Under-21s’ next match is against Stoke City next week and it remains to be seen if Murty is in the dugout for the game.