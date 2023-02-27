Former Leeds United star Matthew Kilgallon has insisted that not having a fixed backline can hurt a side and thinks that the Whites are now benefiting from going with the same back four.

Leeds have now started out with the same backline for three league matches running, whereas under previous manager Jesse Marsch there was a tendency to chop and change the defence.

The Whites won with a clean sheet in a Premier League game for the first time since August by defeating relegation rivals Southampton 1-0 over the weekend.

Killgallon thinks it is tough to play when there is not a back four set in stone and stressed that all the great title-winning sides have one.

The ex-Leeds star thinks the Whites suffered because of it earlier in the season but now with more consistency in team-picking, the backline is starting to understand each other a bit more.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds post-match, Killgallon said: “For the first bit of the season there was never a set back four, never and it’s tough that.

“You look at all the title-winning title teams, they’ve had the same back four and ‘keeper for virtually the whole way through.

“They’ve all played thirty, forty games including the Champions League.

“You would have [Pascal] Struijk, then you’d have [Diego] Llorente, it was changing all the time.

“Now they are starting to understand, hang on I know [Maximilian] Wober’s going to go in on that side I need to get around here.

“You start picking up little signs of what they do and as a back four today [against Southampton] I thought they looked really solid.”

It was also a member of the defence that scored the goal against Southampton and new Leeds manager Javi Gracia will be hoping that his backline keeps delivering performances like those against the Saints.