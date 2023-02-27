Richard Keys believes the next two games could well define Everton’s season, following a weekend on which they dropped back inside the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche brought the feel-good factor back to Goodison Park with wins over Arsenal and Leeds United, but a loss at home at the hands of Aston Villa plunged the Toffees back in trouble.

Next up for Everton are Premier League encounters with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest – and both are on the road, away from the comforts of Goodison Park.

Keys thinks that both games could prove to be crucial for Everton’s hopes of survival and end up defining their season, with picking up some points an absolute must.

“If Sean Dyche didn’t know what he’d taken on he certainly does now”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“And what a week Everton face – Arsenal and Forest away.

“These two games could define their season.

“They’ve got to get something from them or I fear the trap door is going to start opening.”

Everton have won just once in the Premier League away from home this season and have scored just six goals in the process, with hitting the back of the net now becoming a major concern for Dyche and his coaching staff.