Bristol City star George Tanner has laid out the Robins’ approach to their FA Cup game against Manchester City, insisting they need to show their not even a modicum of respect for the Cityzens.

Manchester City are the English champions and go into the FA Cup tie against Bristol City later in the week as heavy favourites.

Bristol City can fall back on a precedent though as the Cityzens were beaten by then-League One side Wigan Athletic in the 2017/18 season of the FA Cup in the fifth round.

Tanner thinks that the best thing Bristol City can do against Manchester City is play with no pressure and he thinks the Cityzens cannot expect an easy game against the Robins.

The Bristol City defender wants to see his side not be overawed by Manchester City and instead make sure they give the champions no respect.

“For us, we have to take it as if there’s no pressure on us”, Tanner was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“Everyone expects Man City to win but it’s definitely not going to be an easy game.

“We just have to believe in ourselves.

“The way we’re playing at the minute, we just have to be fully confident going into the game and giving them no respect.”

Bristol City have not lost in 2023 and will be looking to extend that form against Manchester City, even if the odds are stacked against them.