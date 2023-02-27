Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has revealed that his team have a plan in place in terms of the potential targets and how he wants the team to look next season.

Following three losses in their last five league matches, the Addicks find themselves 14th in the League One table, 17 points off a playoff spot.

Irrespective of where they currently stand at the moment, the Charlton manager insists that he has already started making plans for next season.

Holden insists that the plan currently is to look for reinforcements who would be a fit for League One with the potential to play in the Championship as well.

The manager further took time to reveal that his club are already ahead with their plans though will patiently wait until the summer when players become available.

“Irrespective of where we were in the league, even if we were closer to the playoffs and were looking at giving it a playoff run, probably more so than we are at the moment, we’d still be preparing for next season”, Holden told the South London Press.

“We’d be looking at players for League One and potentially for if we went up to the Championship.

“Those plans are in place, we’re already ahead with that, in terms of looking at players.

“It’s obviously difficult to sign players until the summer because contracts don’t end until the end of June.

“But in terms of targets and how I want the team to look next season, we’re well on with that.”

Holden has so far won five and lost five of the eleven League One games he has been in charge for since taking over in December.