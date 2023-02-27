Everton boss Sean Dyche has revealed he is trying to make sure his players understand that if they go behind in matches it is not game over.

Since taking over at the end of January, Dyche has overseen two wins and two losses for the Merseyside club.

Scoring goals has proven to be an issue for Everton, leading some fans to fear when they concede they are unlikely to be able to score twice to win the game.

Dyche though wants to remind his players that they cannot dominate every game to win it and need to keep in mind the fact that even if they go 1-0 down, they can still bounce back.

Reflecting on the loss against Aston Villa at the weekend, the former Burnley boss revealed that the reaction his players showed after conceding the first goal was good and that is what is needed to be seen.

“We’re hoping to build a mentality”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“You can’t dominate every game, you can’t go in front in every game. It’s a work in progress. We got to remind the players if you go down you’re still in the game.

“The reaction on Saturday was good.

“We created chances after that, we were pushing and we conceded a second soft goal.

“The reaction was good to get back in the game.”

The Everton manager further took time to reveal that his team’s desire not to concede is something that is being seen as a good sign.

“You can work in analytics, it taking shape, we seen that.

“You don’t want to concede.

“They’re all good signs, they’ve got to lead to something.

“Now it’s consistency, it didn’t pay us back at the weekend but it will.

“There’s good signs.”

Everton find themselves in the relegation zone, trailing Leeds United by one point and next take on league leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.