Erik ten Hag has insisted that he did not panic following Manchester United’s bad start to the season as he knew that it was always going to take some time to implement his ideas.

Manchester United won the EFL Cup on Sunday, are sitting third in the Premier League, have made it to the last 16 of the Europa League and will take on West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

The picture is rosier than it was when Manchester United lost their first two league games, which included a 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, at the start of the season.

Ten Hag was being questioned but the Manchester United manager insisted that the key factor was that he did not allow panic to set in.

He admitted that his experience made it clear that it was always going to take some time for the team to implement his ideas and routines on the pitch and part of the process was learning from the mistakes they committed at the start of the season.

“I know from experience from previous jobs it takes time before you get into a way of playing”, Ten Hag said in a press conference.

“Before you get into the rules and the principles, you get routines into a team and, time is not always going with the right results.

“So when the right results weren’t there at the start of the season, I didn’t panic because I knew it was part of the process.

“You find out, you learn a lot in those weeks, when you lose it’s not nice, you hate to lose.

“But you also get some good lessons and you get a view of what are the opportunities, what are the deficits and you can work on that and the way you play.”

Ten Hag and Manchester United are eyeing adding more trophies before the ongoing campaign ends.