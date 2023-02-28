Newcastle United legend Warren Barton has warned the Magpies that they cannot let the rest of the season wash away due to their defeat in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The Magpies lost their opportunity to end their 68-year trophy drought after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on Sunday.

Next, Eddie Howe will take his Newcastle side to lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Barton is of the view that Newcastle should be prepared for Saturday’s clash or they will be humiliated at Etihad by the Sky Blues.

The Newcastle United legend warned Howe’s side not to let their season fade away as a result of their defeat in the EFL Cup final and stated that their game against Manchester City should serve as motivation for them to bounce back to winning ways.

Barton pointed out that the players have faith in Howe and is of the opinion that the Newcastle manager’s job is now to keep his squad believing in what they are doing.

“The first days are going to be tough”, Barton told Chronicle Live.

“The next game is Manchester City so if you’re not up for that game, you’re going to get embarrassed.

“That’s their motivation, what they don’t want to do is let the season fade away now.

“I don’t think that will happen at home or away.

“He will take stock and refocus, he’s got the players running through a wall for him.

“He’s got to keep them believing in what they’re doing.”

Newcastle last defeated Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in 2014 and Howe’s side will be hoping to change that record on Saturday.