Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Danny Ings’ departure from the Midlands club has helped Ollie Watkins to come into his own.

Watkins has been in terrific form for the Villans in the last few weeks and has scored five times in the last five Premier League games.

The 27-year-old striker is the leading man up front for Unai Emery’s side and is the top marksman at Villa Park after Ings joined West Ham United in the winter transfer window.

Agbonlahor admitted that Ings’ departure for West Ham has definitely helped Watkins to perform at a higher level for Emery’s side.

The former Villa striker believes Watkins now knows that he is the main man for the team and has the complete faith of the manager, which has helped him to find form.

Asked if Ings’ departure has helped Watkins, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “I think it does.

“When you know you are the main striker at the club, you are going to play every game and the manager’s got faith in you then you are going to be in great form.

“He has been quite unlucky as well.

“Some of the chances he missed but he is now getting the confidence and everything is hitting is going in.”

Ings will hope to continue this form until the end of the season and help Villa to have a safe mid-table finish in the Premier League.