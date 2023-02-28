Tottenham Hotspur new boy Jude Soonsup-Bell is hungry for more goals after netting for the first time in a Spurs shirt.

The 19-year-old arrived at Tottenham near the end of the January window and has started every one of the Under-21s’ Premier League 2 games since.

Tottenham Under-21s took on top four team Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2 earlier in the week and Soonsup-Bell opened his account for the north London club by scoring Spurs’ only goal in a 1-1 draw.

The new Tottenham signing revealed that he is getting into the thick of things at the club, gelling with his team-mates and looking to improve his abilities.

Soonsup-Bell is hoping that after scoring his maiden goal, he can push forward and continue getting on the scoresheet for Tottenham.

Speaking to Tottenham’s official site, Soonsup-Bell said: “First three games we did well, we’re still unbeaten.

“For me, I am getting into it now, playing my first three games, getting on with the boys well, building relationships which helps on the pitch.

“Hopefully I can strive on and score more goals and we can win more games.”

Soonsup-Bell joined Tottenham from city-rivals Chelsea, for whom he even made an appearance for the senior team last season, and he will be looking to continue in the same vein for the rest of the campaign.