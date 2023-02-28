Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes the Whites were handed a lesson in finishing by Fulham in their 2-0 FA Cup loss at Craven Cottage.

Fulham went ahead just after the 20th minute through a superb long-range effort from Joao Palhinha, which beat Illan Meslier.

Leeds tried to hit back and struck the woodwork with a Georginio Rutter header, while the same player, along with Willy Gnonto, had goals ruled out.

Fulham then struck again in the 56th minute through Manor Soloman to kill off any Leeds’ hopes of progress in the FA Cup and the Cottagers closed out the game.

Redfearn believes that Leeds were handed a lesson in finishing and insists if the attackers cannot score then it puts pressure on other areas of the side.

“Leeds got a lesson in finishing tonight”, Redfearn wrote on Twitter.

“Nothing between the two teams but a gulf in terms of finding the net.

“If you can’t finish it puts pressure on every other department of the team.”

Leeds will now fully focus on the Premier League and have a trip to an out-of-form Chelsea side set for this coming weekend; they beat Chelsea 3-0 earlier this season at Elland Road.