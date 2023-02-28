Newcastle United are plotting to table a bid for Santos’ 18-year-old winger Angelo Gabriel in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Newcastle owners have shown a penchant for picking up the best talents from across the world since taking control of the club in 2021.

They managed to see off major competition for the signature of Australian teenager Garang Kuol ahead of the last winter transfer window.

The Magpies are again looking at another major talent from Brazil and are plotting to make a move for him.

Gabriel has been identified as a serious young talent by the Newcastle recruitment team and they are looking to sign him in the summer.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are prepared to offer as much as £20m to take the 18-year-old to St. James’ Park.

Gabriel is a Brazilian youth international and has already featured 107 times for Santos’ senior side

Nottingham Forest also have their eyes on the Brazilian and are considering a summer swoop for him.