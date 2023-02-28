A group of minority owners of Plymouth Argyle are close to taking over Israeli giants Hapoel Tel Aviv, according to Israeli journalist Raphael Gellar.

Plymouth appointed Michael Mincberg to their board of directors earlier in the season as the club sold a minority stake to a group led by him.

The Pilgrims have so far enjoyed a fantastic season and could cap it off by getting promotion to the Championship, currently being second in the league.

However, it seems Plymouth’s owners do not have only on-the-field ambitions as they are looking to expand.

A delegation of minority owners of Plymouth led by Mincberg and his brother David Mincberg are nearing acquiring the full stake in Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The negotiations are believed to be in the closing stages and it seems the time to hand off the ownership to Plymouth’s part owners is near.

Hapoel Tel Aviv has been struggling recently as compared to the past, not winning the Israeli league since the 2009/10 season and currently being eleventh in the table.

It remains to be seen if as a result of the takeover, a relationship forms between Plymouth and the Israeli club in terms of player transfers.