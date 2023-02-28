Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur star Oliver Skipp has been unable to show what he is capable of due to a lack of consistent game time.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has not featured consistently for Tottenham this term, but in the absence of Rodrigo Bentancur, Skipp has stepped up.

Skipp scored a goal in Tottenham’s weekend clash against Chelsea and helped Spurs to a 2-0 victory over their London rivals.

Kerr is of the view that Conte and previous Spurs managers have constantly brought in new players in midfield without giving Skipp a proper run of games to prove himself.

The Irish manager indicated that the player has been with the club since a very young age and managers have kept him because of his potential.

Kerr stressed that with the injuries to Bentancur and Yves Bissouma in midfield, Skipp will get the opportunity to prove himself.

“He has been at Spurs since he was a young boy and he has seen a lot of managers come and go, but they have all held on to him”, Kerr said on Off The Ball.

“He went to Norwich in their last promotion season and he played almost every game.

“The problem for him is Spurs under Conte and previous managers, are a club constantly under pressure to win and the manager keeps the owners and Daniel Levy under pressure to buy players.

“They bought lots of players for those midfield positions.

“They bought Bentancur from Juventus, they bought Bissouma from Brighton at the start of the season and they are two central midfielders.

“They already have [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg there, so it’s difficult for him to get the opportunity to play, but now the opportunities come because both Bentancur and Bissouma have serious injuries.

“Not until you get a chance and a run of games can you show your ability.”

Tottenham will take on Sheffield United on Wednesday in an FA Cup fifth round tie and Skipp will be eyeing a spot in the starting eleven for the game.