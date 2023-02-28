Portsmouth boss John Mousinho believes Pompey’s clash against Bolton Wanderers tonight will be a measuring stick for his squad’s progress under his management.

Pompey have picked up seven points from their last three games and are in tenth place in the league table, keeping their playoff dream alive.

Next Mousinho’s Portsmouth will welcome fourth place Bolton Wanderers to Fratton Park and will get an opportunity to close the gap between themselves and their playoff rivals.

Portsmouth have not won in their last three encounters with Ian Evatt’s side but Mousinho is confident of getting a result at home tonight.

Mousinho pointed out that his appointment came just after Pompey suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Trotters in January and believes that tonight’s game will be a good measuring stick for Portsmouth’s progression under him.

“Absolutely we’re going to be getting a result at home, we look to get results wherever we go and try to win games either at home or away”, Mousinho told The News.

“More importantly what we want to see is progress, we want to have a look at where the side was when myself and all the coaching staff came in and see if we can move that forward bit by bit every week.

“The Bolton game is another good yard stick of how far we’ve come because that was the last game before I came in where we lost to them away from home.”

Bolton last won at Fratton Park in 2009 and Mousinho’s men will be hoping to keep the record intact against them.