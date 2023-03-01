Chris Sutton is of the opinion that Norwich City boss David Wagner has realised that Onel Hernandez has qualities that no other player in the Canaries squad possesses.

The 30-year-old left winger was often not a starter under former Norwich boss Dean Smith, but Wagner has reinstated Hernandez in the starting line-up.

Hernandez has scored one goal while laying on three assists in his eight starts under Wagner and on Saturday he helped Norwich snatch three points from Cardiff City.

Sutton stated that he admires Hernandez’s relentless mentality to run at the opposition defence and take on defenders one-on-one.

The former Norwich striker believes that the Cuban winger possesses the pace and power that defenders fear and believes that the Norwich manager has recognised that Hernandez can offer certain skill sets that no one else in the squad can.

“To be frank, if he could consistently produce then he would be playing at a higher level”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“But I admire the bravery he has.

“Irrespective of how one run goes or if he’s tackled, he will get up, dust himself down and try again.

“That desire to make something happen is admirable.

“Hernandez knows that he only needs to beat his man once, pick out a teammate once or produce a chance once for Norwich to win a match.

“Let’s flip the criticism around his end product to praise for his relentless determination to keep going and his bravery to take on his man again.

“If there is one component that defenders hate to come against it is explosive pace and power.

“Hernandez has both in abundance.

“Wagner has recognised that skillset that he possesses – no other Norwich player can do what he does on the pitch.”

Norwich are unbeaten in four matches and Hernandez will be looking forward to helping his side extend their winning streak when they face Millwall on Saturday.