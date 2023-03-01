Everton loan star Lewis Dobbin is of the view that he made the most of his opportunity against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday and is hoping to maintain his spot in Derby County’s starting line-up.

Dobbin, who is a product of the Everton academy, joined Derby on loan last summer and has featured 31 times in the league for the Rams, most of them coming from the bench.

On Tuesday, Paul Warne handed Dobbin his third start in five games for the Rams and the winger scored his third league goal of this season to help Derby secure a 2-0 victory over Cheltenham.

Dobbin admitted that there is high competition in the squad to get into the starting line-up and emphasised the importance of taking the opportunity when it is presented.

The Everton loanee believes that with his performance against Cheltenham he has managed to utilise his opportunity and added that he is hoping to keep his spot in the team for upcoming games.

“There is high competition for places in the squad at the minute”, Dobbin told Rams TV.

“So when you do get your chance, you have got to make sure that you take it with full confidence.

“Hopefully I think I did that tonight and hopefully I can keep my place.”

Dobbin has scored five times while laying out six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Rams this season.