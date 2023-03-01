Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has urged Patrick Bamford to spend more time in the box and not waste his energy in wide areas.

The 29-year-old striker has scored just once in the Premier League this season but has continued to be a certain starter in the team.

Bamford’s lack of goals has come under the scanner and there are suggestions that he needs to be replaced up front.

His demeanour on the pitch has also faced criticism and Newsome conceded that he understands that as the forward does look a bit nonchalant.

However, the former White believes the problem is Bamford is trying to do much alone and wasting too much energy by spending time in wide areas.

He feels that the forward needs to spend more time in the box if Leeds are going to put in crosses through overlapping full-backs.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I can see what people are saying about Patrick.

“He is that kind of player, isn’t he? Very nonchalant, very off the cuff.

“I just think he does too much work.

“He spends too much time out wide for me.

“Especially if you are playing as a solo number 9, I want you to play between the penalty areas, maybe the six-yard box at worst.

“If we’re going to start having overlapping full-backs and putting crosses in, we need someone on the end of it.

“I think Patrick needs to play more centrally, play more as a 9 and not as a target man, but not do as much running.”

Leeds will hope Bamford starts scoring goals soon as they are still very much in the fight to survive in the Premier League this season.