Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has praised Ryley Towler for his goals against Bolton Wanderers and believes that if the centre-back can develop a goal threat in his game then he will go far in the future.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined Portsmouth from Bristol City in the winter transfer window and has established himself as a regular starter in Mousinho’s line-up.

On Tuesday, after falling down to a goal from Dion Charles in the 48th minute, Towler scored twice to inspire Pompey to a 3-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Mousinho admitted that he is delighted with the performance the young centre-back put in and praised Towler for his work ethic.

The Pompey boss also pointed out that if Towler can add the trait of being a threat from set-pieces to his game, he will be very successful in the future.

“I think he is absolutely ecstatic and thrilled”, Mousinho told Portsmouth’s media.

“He is such a nice kid, Ryley.

“He has worked really hard since he has been in the building and certainly since I have come in.

“It is brilliant if you can add that sort of threat to your game as a centre half; then you are going places.

“That is one of the things we want from all of our players—more goal contributions, but particularly from a centre half.

“So if you can get a few from set-pieces every season, then you are in a good spot, so I am really pleased for him.”

Towler spent the first half of the season on loan at Wimbledon, where he scored one goal in 17 league appearances.