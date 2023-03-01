Bristol City star Tomas Kalas believes that the Robins stuck to their natural style and displayed positive football against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Robins’ FA Cup campaign came to end with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League side Manchester City on Tuesday night at Ashton Gate.

Phil Foden gave the visitors an early lead, later doubling it with his 71st minute strike and Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the 81st minute sealed defeat for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Kalas, who played 90 minutes in the backline for the Robins on Tuesday, revealed that everyone in the squad is disappointed with the result and stressed that he is proud of the way his side played against the Premier League giants

The 29-year-old stressed that Bristol City stuck to their natural game and pointed out that they did not display a defensive mentality against the Sky Blues.

Kalas also highlighted the tough mentality his team-mates showed during the whole match against a top side.

“I think that everyone is disappointed at the moment but I am pretty sure that everyone will come to realise who we played against”, Kalas told Bristol City’s media.

“And if they actually analyse the game, I would say that we stuck to what we wanted to do.

“We were not hiding; we were not playing alibi football.

“We tried to play the way we play against anyone else.

“I am quite proud of the boys that they stuck at it.

“Obviously, it is not easy to keep concentration for 90-93 minutes against a side like that, but for most of the game, we did, and for that, all the boys deserve credit.”

Bristol City will face Cardiff City on Saturday and Pearson’s side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against the Bluebirds.