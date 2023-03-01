Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp is of the view that Jurgen Klopp would not have stayed if the Reds owners had not pledged to support him in the summer transfer window.

Klopp’s contract was set to expire in June 2024 and in April, the German tactician agreed to a two-year contract extension, committing him to the Merseyside club until 2026.

This season, Liverpool are seventh in the league table with 36 points from 23 games and recently suffered a 5-2 defeat in the Champions League against Real Madrid at Anfield.

It has been suggested that Liverpool’s struggles this season have been due to not spending enough to strengthen their midfield.

Redknapp believes that the Liverpool owners have promised Klopp that money will be spent in the next transfer window, and he has stated that if the Reds manager did not believe this, he would not stay.

“I think the owners will spend”, Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I think they know what they need to do.

“I think if Jurgen Klopp didn’t believe that, he wouldn’t stay there either.

“I think they will, whether it’s these owners or investors.

The ex-Reds star believes that the owners have backed Klopp so far but has raised the question of whether all the transfers were right or not.

Redknapp also questioned whether buying Cody Gakpo in the winter window was the right choice, but believes that players will always want to join Liverpool.

“They get a lot of stick, these owners, but they’ve backed the manager as well and he knows that”, he added.

“He’s never once complained about the players they’ve bought.

“What you might say is, have they bought players they really need?

“Did they really need Cody Gakpo right now?’

“But players will always want to go there.

“They will still be able to get the best.

“Jude Bellingham will look at Liverpool and look at Klopp as a viable option.”

Liverpool are nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and Klopp will be hoping to turn their season around to get them into the Champions League.