Real Betis star Sergio Canales is focusing his energy on coming back from injury for the Europe League match against Manchester United next week.

Manchester United are faced with La Liga opponents again, after beating Barcelona in the playoff round, in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Canales is currently out with injury and missed Betis’ game last week against Elche, while he was in the middle of a hot run of form.

Prior to missing the match last week, the attacker had scored three times and assisted two times in the last three La Liga matches.

The midfielder is now concentrating on recovering from his injury in time for the first leg of the Manchester United tie, according to Spanish outlet Muchodeporte.

Betis first face Real Madrid in La Liga before the Manchester United game, but Canales is not expected to feature in that game.

Canales played in every one of Betis’ six group stage games in the Europa League and got on the scoresheet twice.

Manchester United will be looking to keep the objective of another trophy alive by beating Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League.