Newcastle United have identified Barcelona winger Raphinha as one of their top targets for next summer, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

The Magpies are looking at a big transfer window next summer regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League.

Eddie Howe recently admitted that a number of the players who were involved in the EFL Cup final defeat against Manchester United could move on.

The Newcastle manager understands the need for more quality additions to the squad across all areas of the pitch.

And according to the Catalan daily Sport, Raphinha has been identified as one of their top targets for the summer.

Miguel Almiron has done a commendable job at right-wing for Newcastle but Howe wants more quality.

And the Barcelona winger has been identified as a player who could come in and raise the levels of the squad.

The Brazilian is getting more game time due to Ousmane Dembele’s injury but he was not Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez’s first choice.

There are claims that the Catalan giants will be open to offers for Raphinha in the summer.

Newcastle have the funds to put in an offer that could tempt Barcelona into selling him at the end of the season.