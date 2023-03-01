Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has insisted that the players are full of confidence and stated that they will go to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday in good spirits.

The Addicks’ winless run extended to three games as they drew 0-0 with Peterborough on Tuesday at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Now, Charlton will travel to Home Park on Saturday and take on second placed Plymouth Argyle, who have lost only one league game on their home turf this season.

Holden admitted that sometimes players find it difficult to muster confidence after a defeat, but he insisted that despite Charlton’s three-match winless run, his players are not short on confidence.

The Addicks boss stated that Charlton are content to take one point from Tuesday’s game and go to Home Park in good spirits.

“I said to the boys and they know that I have worked as a player long enough to know that sometimes when you lose a game or two quickly or very quickly and I mean post game and leading into the next game, it can become very toxic and negative, players lose confidence”, Holden told Charlton Athletic’s media.

“But players’ confidence is okay; there’s no problem with that.

“We walked through them with two defeats and we came out with a point tonight.

“We take it and we go to Plymouth in good spirits.”

Charlton are 13th in the League One table with 41 points from 33 games and will be eyeing three points against Plymouth on Saturday.