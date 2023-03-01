Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has conceded that Whites midfielder Brenden Aaronson has not done much since returning from the World Cup.

The attacking midfielder was signed from Red Bull Salzburg last summer to add some creativity and goals to the Leeds squad.

He has been a regular in the team as well but has failed to make the kind of impact Leeds would have hoped for when they signed him.

Newsome feels the United States international did look good once he came on in their 2-0 defeat at Fulham on Tuesday night and could have scored a goal.

But the former White conceded that since the World Cup, Aaronson has been disappointing and the goals and assists that he was expected to add have not arrived for Leeds yet.

Newsome, speaking post match, said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he made a real impact when he came on.

“He should have scored a goal and maybe created another one, but over the past couple of months, since the World Cup, he has not really produced anything.

“His stats – assists and goals – they are the departments we are lacking in.”

Aaronson will be hoping to start when Leeds travel to west London to take on Chelsea in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.