Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Daniel Farke is of the opinion that his current situation with the German club is comparable with when he first arrived at Norwich City.

Farke achieved two promotions with Norwich, winning the Championship both times, but in his debut season, 2017/18, the Canaries could only manage a 14th place finish in the table.

The German is in his debut season with Monchengladbach now and he has faced criticism for his team’s performances, with the club currently tenth in the Bundesliga and nine points off the European places.

Farke is reminded of his struggles when he first went to Norwich by the tough conditions he has had to battle at the Bundesliga club, noting the high pressure faced due to expectations.

“The situation in Norwich was quite comparable”, Farke was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“A traditional club in England with high expectations.

“When you play the Championship, you want to play for the top six to go straight back up.”

The former Norwich boss thinks his stint with the Canaries went well and is aiming for a similar outcome with the German club, though he acknowledges the challenges of doing so.

“It worked well – that’s the plan for the future here too”, Farke added.

“But you have to keep proving it.

“It’s not a guarantee just because you’ve done it before that it will work again.”

Norwich are back in the Championship and are battling it out to be promoted, this time without Farke’s help, currently two points off the playoff places.