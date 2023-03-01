Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura is looking for a three-year contract from his next club, to take him through to his 33rd birthday, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Lucas is nearing the end of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and will be a free agent in July, with Spurs not keeping him.

He is free to discuss terms with other clubs and has no lack of suitors, with clubs from the Premier League, the MLS, Serie A and Qatar all showing interest.

And Lucas has a clear demand of any interested club, with the attacker wanting a three-year contract when he pens his next deal.

The attacker will be looking for as many chances as possible at Tottenham over the rest of the season as he puts himself in the shop window.

It remains to be seen which club present an offer that Lucas is happy to accept.

Lucas played for 73 minutes on Wednesday evening as Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship club Sheffield United.

The Brazilian joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, but has found his playing time dropping in north London.