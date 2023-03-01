Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has revealed that his side will use last season’s FA Cup loss against Middlesbrough as motivation when they face Sheffield United.

The Liywhites are set to visit Bramall Lane tonight in order to take on Sheffield United in an FA Cup fifth-round match.

Stellini, who will still be on the sidelines in the absence of Antonio Conte, insists that he will make the right kind of changes to the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 at the weekend in order to ensure that they can come away with a win.

The 47-year-old reflected on last season’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough away from home in order to stress the fact that Spurs will use the match as motivation to ensure that they can win.

“We will pick the right team to play a right match”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“We can win by making the right changes. We are completely trusting in the players.

“Last season we knew very well that we were disappointed after the match in Middlesbrough.

“Now we are in a momentum where players have to take responsibility and us as staff.”

Tottenham beat Preston North End 3-0 in the fourth round to secure a place in the fifth round of the tournament.