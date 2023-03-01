Besiktas are looking to control the game-time of West Ham United loan star Arthur Masuaku in order to not be bound into purchasing him.

Masuaku is on loan to the Turkish giants until the end of the season but there is a clause in his contract which upon fulfilling will make it obligatory for them to buy him.

The West Ham loanee has played 20 times for the Turkish club in the Super Lig and has contributed with a lone goal and three assists.

The Turkish club wanted to get rid of the clause in Masuaku’s contract and discussed it with West Ham, but were unable to do so.

Now, Besiktas have decided to limit the playing-time of the West Ham left-back to ensure the clause does not come into effect, according to Turkish daily Fotomac.

The clause stipulates that Besiktas have to buy Masuaku if he starts 25 games for the Turkish club and plays at least 45 minutes, with the amount fixed at €2.2m.

So far the West Ham left-back has started 19 matches for the Turkish giants, playing at least 45 minutes in all of them.

It remains to be seen if Besiktas carry out their plan and Masuaku no longer consistently starts for the Turkish club.