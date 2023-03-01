Gianluca Scamacca is uncertain about staying at West Ham United beyond the end of the season, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 24-year-old striker joined West Ham last summer for a big fee amidst great expectations but he has failed to live up to his billing.

The Italian has scored just three times in the Premier League this season and has not started a Premier League game since December.

He only recently returned from injury but was an unused substitute in West Ham’s last three Premier League games.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Scamacca has serious reservations about staying on at West Ham beyond the end of the ongoing campaign.

His preference was to stay in Italy when he left Sassuolo but he eventually decided to move to the Premier League.

However, he is no longer sure that staying on at West Ham beyond next summer will be the best decision for his career.

West Ham could be open to accepting a loan offer for him with an option to buy in the next transfer window.

Scamacca would prefer a move back to Serie A if he leaves West Ham at the end of the season.