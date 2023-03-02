Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has confirmed that he is considering having a two-man strike partnership up top for the weekend game against Chelsea.

Gracia has alternated between Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter in his first two games in charge of Leeds, but despite chances, both failed to score against Southampton and Fulham, respectively.

In general Leeds have struggled to score this season, not finding the net in four of their last six Premier League games.

Gracia revealed there is a chance Rutter starts the game against Chelsea and he is thinking about going with two strikers up front for the game.

“It’s an option [to start]”, Gracia said in a press conference ahead of the Chelsea game about Rutter starting.

“A real option to play with two players up front.

“In this case in the last game I am happy with the way Georginio played.”

The Leeds boss believes that the Whites can benefit from pairing up Rutter and Bamford at the top of the pitch.

“Speaking about next game, I think it’s a good option for us to play with two players up front, with Georgi, Bamford, with all the attackers in the club”, Gracia added.

Chelsea come into the weekend game struggling to score as well, hitting one goal in their last six matches, and Leeds will be hoping to take advantage and win by netting themselves.