Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has praised Blades midfielder Andre Brooks and stated that the youngster can be pleased with his performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Sheffield United academy and made his debut for the Blades in their 5-2 win against Burnley in November, coming off the bench.

On Wednesday, Heckingbottom handed Brooks his first senior start in Sheffield United’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blades boss stated that Brooks was naturally next in line to get his opportunity for the senior team and outlined that the next step for the young midfielder will be to establish himself.

Heckingbottom also stated that the 19-year-old is aware of how highly rated he is in the dressing room and believes that Brooks can be satisfied with his performance against a top Premier League side.

“He is just the next in line and his challenge now is to get established on the team and established in the squad”, Heckingbottom told Sheffield United’s media.

“He knows what we think of him as a player and he can be pleased with what he did against a top side.”

Brooks has made four appearances for Sheffield United this season and now he will be eyeing getting regular minutes under his belt for the rest of the season.