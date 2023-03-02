Celtic star Aaron Mooy has revealed that his first Premier League goal against Newcastle United in the 2017/18 campaign for Huddersfield Town is his favourite strike.

The 30-year-old Australian midfielder joined Celtic last summer on a two-year contract from Shanghai Port.

Mooy has scored six goals while laying on seven assists in his 34 outings for the Bhoys and helped them clinch the Scottish League Cup against Rangers.

The Celtic star revealed that his favourite goal is his strike against Newcastle United in August of 2017 that helped Huddersfield Town to a 1-0 victory over the Magpies.

“I’d say my first Premier League goal for Huddersfield Town against Newcastle”, Mooy said in a Q&A when asked.

Mooy also revealed that winning his first trophy in Bhoys colours was a brilliant experience that provided him with great relief and explained that as a Celtic player, there is always an expectation for them to win silverware.

“It’s an amazing feeling”, he added.

“It’s something we all shared together.

“Lots of relief too, because that’s what is expected of us at Celtic so it was a great moment and day.”

Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table and Mooy will be hoping to help the Hoops retain their league title this season.