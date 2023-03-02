Norwich City manager David Wagner has confirmed that star attacker Josh Sargent will not be available for the game against Millwall.

Sargent has scored eleven times for Norwich this season in the Championship but he has been absent for the Canaries’ last two games with an ankle injury.

Millwall host Norwich at the Den this weekend, with the sides separated by only two points in the Championship table and the Lions will be eager to not let the Canaries overtake them.

Wagner revealed that while Sargent is getting close to full recovery, the Millwall game comes a bit too soon for the American striker.

“He’s close, but not quite close enough”, Wagner said about Sargent in a press conference ahead of the Millwall game.

“He won’t be back for Millwall.”

In the game, the Norwich boss wants to see his side not be intimidated by the physicality of Millwall and looks ahead to the game because they are so close in the table.

“They’re very direct and physical”, Wagner added about Millwall.

“We need to make sure we’re ready for this challenge.

“There’s not a lot of points between the teams, so we’re excited.”

Millwall can pull away from the chasing pack and inch their way towards third by winning against Norwich this weekend.