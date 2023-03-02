Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the view that if Whites new boy Georginio Rutter gets his first goal then he might get the confidence to go on a goalscoring run.

The Yorkshire outfit signed the 20-year-old for a club record fee of worth £36m from Hoffenheim in the January transfer window.

Rutter made his seventh outing for Leeds in their FA Cup tie against Fulham on Tuesday but the forward has yet to find the back of the net for the Whites.

Dorigo pointed out that Leeds’ players are certainly creating some good goalscoring opportunities and stressed that now Javi Gracia has to provide his squad with the necessary confidence to put one past the opposition goalkeeper.

The Leeds United legend is of the opinion that Rutter might go on a goalscoring run for the Yorkshire outfit if he manages to find his first goal.

“Clearly, there were other chances with which the lads should have done better with but they’re getting in some good areas, they’re creating and at some point they have to go in”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“That’s what you have to believe, that’s what the players have to believe and Javi Gracia has to get them and give them that confidence to get one in.

“I just look at Rutter and if he gets the first one he might just go on a run and score three or four.

“I’m sure that is what they are hoping for and hopefully it’s around the corner.”

Leeds United will take on Chelsea on Saturday and Rutter will be eager to get on the scoresheet if he is involved.