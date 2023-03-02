Manchester City loan star Tommy Doyle believes that Sheffield United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur was a great opportunity for him to measure his level.

The Sky Blues star is on loan at Sheffield United this season and has racked up 25 appearances for the Blades this season with five assists, while netting two goals.

On Wednesday, Doyle helped Sheffield United pull off an upset in the FA Cup’s fifth round by defeating Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

The Manchester City loanee stated his aim to become a Premier League player in the future and believes that the game against Spurs was a good opportunity to see his level.

Doyle stressed that Tottenham have some top quality players in their team and emphasised that he wanted to beat the north London outfit to show that he is up to Premier League standard.

“They are Premier League opposition and I want to be a Premier League footballer”, Doyle told Sheffield United’s media.

“So playing Tottenham was a good occasion for me to see where I am at.

“I cannot deny that they have got some unbelievable players, internationals as well, who are playing at the top of their game.

“So, of course, I wanted to beat them.

“I wanted to show that I can play against them, so it was a good night for me.”

Doyle will be hoping to impress Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola with his performances at Sheffield United this season to get into his first-team plan next season.