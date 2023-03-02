Celtic star Aaron Mooy has revealed that the style of play employed by Ange Postecoglou was one of the primary reasons for him to join the Hoops.

Mooy moved to Celtic last summer and in his debut season has so far impressed for the Hoops, already winning a trophy in the form of the Scottish League Cup.

The midfielder has missed just three league matches, scoring four goals and providing six assists, and he also started every one of Celtic’s games in the successful Scottish League Cup campaign.

Mooy worked with Postecoglou before, when the Celtic manager was Australia boss, and that reason along with the football being played by the Hoops under him convinced the midfielder to join the Glasgow giants.

The Celtic star also gave out the stadium and the fans as other reasons, revealing that he is soaking in the support of the fanbase while he is with the Hoops.

Taking to Twitter, Mooy said when asked the reason for joining Celtic: “Celtic’s a massive club, everyone knows about the club.

“I worked with the manager before and I was excited by the football they were playing.

“The stadium and the fans too.

“What makes Celtic special is the fans, so I’m trying to enjoy it and take it all in.”

Under Postecoglou this season, Celtic have scored 82 goals in the Scottish Premiership, 21 more than Rangers and averaging more than three strikes per game.