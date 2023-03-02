Portsmouth star Ryan Tunnicliffe has insisted that he is in John Mousinho’s plans and stressed his determination to keep his place in the first-team.

The 30-year-old midfielder fell down the pecking order under former Pompey boss Danny Cowley and was linked with a move away from Portsmouth last summer.

Mousinho reinstated Tunnicliffe into the Portsmouth starting line-up and the player has started eight out of nine games under the new Pompey boss.

Tunnicliffe stressed the importance of working hard on the training ground and waiting for the opportunity to step up instead of complaining.

The midfielder stated that he is in Mousinho’s plans and stressed that he intends on keeping his place in the first-team.

Tunnicliffe also stated that he is a person with a positive and strong mindset and added that he does not give up easily.

“I don’t think you get anywhere in life moaning”, Tunnicliffe told The News.

“Football is a weird career, it’s obviously a few opinions and you play or you don’t play, so you have to train well, be professional and wait for your chance.

“The new manager has come in, I am in his plans at the moment and it’s my job to stay in the team – and we’ve got some good players waiting.

“It’s obviously hard when you’re not part of things, but you get to a point where it’s out of your control, so you just turn up every day, train and go home.

“That’s your job.

“I’m a positive sort of person, I won’t be down, I’m mentally strong, and I will just crack on with it.”

Tunnicliffe has assisted two times while scoring once in his last two matches and will be hoping to continue his form when Portsmouth face Cambridge United on Saturday.