Leeds United boss Javi Gracia is clear that he completely understands how demanding the game against Chelsea at the weekend will be for the Whites.

Gracia has taken over as Leeds’ manager and oversaw the Whites first league win since November against Southampton, but they stumbled against Fulham in the FA Cup on Tuesday with a 2-0 defeat.

Now Gracia will take his Leeds side to lock horns with Graham Potter’s Chelsea, who are winless in their last six games, at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Whites boss outlined the importance of beginning the game in an aggressive manner and maintaining it until the last whistle.

Gracia also stated that he knows from his past experience how demanding the game at Stamford Bridge will be for Leeds and stressed that his team need to maintain their focus throughout.

“I think it’s important to start very aggressive, to continue being aggressive and to finish more aggressive”, Gracia said at a press conference.

“To go to Stamford Bridge it’s always very tough and I had that experience and I know how demanding the game will be.

“In this moment, the necessity they have as well in terms of points then we have to be very focused and prepare for a demanding game.”

Leeds are 17th in the league table, with one point separating them from the relegation zone and will be aiming to register three points on Saturday to climb up the table.