Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has bemoaned his side’s loss at Fulham and feels they are just lacking the finishing touch, despite creating high quality opportunities to score.

New Leeds boss Javi Gracia failed to follow up on his winning start, as the Whites lost 2-0 to Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup, thus being knocked out of the tournament.

Assessing the game, Adams insisted that his team are just not getting the luck on their side in spite of trying to execute what their manager wants.

Adams insists that he and his team-mates are managing to create high quality chances, but are failing to take the opportunity, as was seen in the match against Fulham where they managed to get six shots on target without a single goal.

“I think it was just one of those games where, if you look at the chances that were created, they are not low quality chances, I would probably say that some were high-quality chances”, Adams told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We are not just getting that deflection or a little bit of luck or precision that you need in these situations to finish our opportunities.

“I think that was probably the most disappointing thing about the game.

“We are brave, we are trying to do things that the manager is telling us at certain points of the game we are executing the right things.

“We are getting into positions to finally go ahead or do what we need to, but we fail to take an opportunity.”

The focus will now shift back to the Premier League for the Whites, where they are fighting to avoid relegation and will next face Chelsea at the weekend.