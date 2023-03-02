Liverpool are growing confident of bringing in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to Anfield, according to talkSPORT.

Mount’s contract with Chelsea ends in the summer next year and talks over a new deal have stalled, leading to the possibility of an exit.

Manchester United are interested in the Chelsea star but it is Liverpool who are considered the frontrunners in the pursuit of the Champions league winner.

Liverpool are looking to revamp their midfield in the summer, with outgoings possible in that department and Mount could be drafted in.

Now Liverpool have reached the stage where they are expecting to complete the signing of the Chelsea star.

It is even believed by some in Mount’s camp that a transfer to Liverpool is highly likely and he will leave Chelsea.

With Chelsea recruiting heavily in recent windows, Mount has faced issues of game-time, playing fewer than 30 minutes in two of the last three games.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool do indeed succeed in pulling off the signing of the Chelsea star in the summer.