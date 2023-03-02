Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists that the Gers are aiming to win the Scottish Cup after their disappointment in the Scottish League Cup final against rivals Celtic.

The Glasgow outfit saw their 13-match unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend at the hands of their Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final with a 2-1 defeat.

With Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and second in the league standings, nine points behind the Hoops, they still have a chance to win silverware this season.

Lundstram stated his desire to win trophies in the Rangers colours and welcomed new midfield additions Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin, whom he believes will help the club going forward.

The centre midfielder admitted that the players are disappointed after their defeat in the Scottish League Cup final and are determined to turn their season around.

Lundstram is of the view that Rangers need to put in a good run of performances and stated that their intention is to push in the league and win the Scottish Cup this season.

“I just want to win trophies with this football club”, Lundstram said in a press conference.

“I welcome the new additions to the midfield which will help us as we move forward in future.

“It is important we all stick together and go on a good run now.

“We are all disappointed and we need to put it right.

“We have to go for the remainder of the season and push in the league and push to win the Scottish Cup.”

Rangers will face Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday and they will be eager to put their disappointment behind them by snatching three points from Derek McInnes’ side.