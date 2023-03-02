Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has explained why her group did not try to take over Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea.

The Magpies have been transformed since being taken over by a group containing Staveley and the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

They are widely expected to continue to spend big money to try to close the gap at the top of the Premier League and put Newcastle on course to challenge for the title and the Champions League.

Tottenham are looking for investment, while Liverpool’s owners are prepared to part with a minority stake and could even sell completely, while Chelsea recently changed hands.

Staveley was asked at FT Football why those three clubs were not chased by her group.

“We didn’t go for the wonderful Tottenham, Chelsea or Liverpool”, she said, adding: “why spend billions.”

Staveley’s PCP Partners group owns ten per cent of Newcastle and she insists they are poor in relation to the other partners.

“We are the poor partner”, she added.

With Manchester United currently up for sale, Staveley was asked whether the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund would sell Newcastle to look to buy a new club.

“I don’t think so”, she responded.

Newcastle have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far in the Premier League, but their form is now stuttering and they have won just three of their last nine league outings, scoring just seven times.