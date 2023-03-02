Southampton are resigned to the fact that they will likely to have part ways with James Ward-Prowse should they get relegated, according to talkSPORT.

Ward-Prowse has been impressive as ever in the Southampton midfield this season but it is the Saints who have suffered a massive drop-off.

They are rock bottom of the Premier League and are considered favourites for relegation currently, being four points off safety.

Ward-Prowse has been with Southampton his whole senior career but it appears he may finally switch from the Saints.

Southampton are bracing themselves for the exit of Ward-Prowse should they fail to survive in the Premier League this season.

There is no release clause in the midfielder’s current contract with Southampton, which runs until the summer of 2026.

However, Southampton are not thought to be of the inclination to stand in their captain’s way should he decide to move in the event of their relegation.

In a wretched season for Southampton, Ward-Prowse has still managed to score eight goals and provide three assists in all competitions.